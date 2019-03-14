Try 3 months for $3
Shoshone Falls flow increases

Shoshone Falls has roared to life since water has begun to run-off Friday northeast of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Shoshone Falls Grade is open to vehicle traffic again after being closed Wednesday because of hazardous road conditions. 

Wind gusts had blown mist from the falls onto the roadway, causing ice accumulation on the grade and stranding vehicles at the bottom of the grade. Twin Falls Police, and Parks and Recreation assisted local tow trucks with the vehicles Wednesday morning.

Questions regarding the closure should be directed to the City of Twin Falls Parks & Recreation Department at 208-736-2265.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments