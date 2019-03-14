TWIN FALLS — Shoshone Falls Grade is open to vehicle traffic again after being closed Wednesday because of hazardous road conditions.
Wind gusts had blown mist from the falls onto the roadway, causing ice accumulation on the grade and stranding vehicles at the bottom of the grade. Twin Falls Police, and Parks and Recreation assisted local tow trucks with the vehicles Wednesday morning.
Questions regarding the closure should be directed to the City of Twin Falls Parks & Recreation Department at 208-736-2265.
