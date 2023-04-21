Streamflows over Shoshone Falls this spring won’t likely hit highs that were seen in 2017, officials say, but that could depend on how fast the snowpack melts.

Flows reached 21,600 cubic feet per second in 2017, Brian Stevens, Bureau of Reclamation water operations manager said. But don’t expect those high marks this year unless there is a prolonged hot spell, possibly coupled with lots of rain.

Flows might end up closer to the 10,000 cfs average during much of the spring, Stevens said.

The U.S. Geological Survey pegged the Snake River flowing at about 400 cfs on Friday.

For those wanting to see Shoshone Falls in a different way, Shoshone Falls After Dark, an event that lights up the falls in a rainbow of colors, is set for April 27-30, May 4-7 and May 12-13. Tickets, however, are almost sold out. Go to Visit Southern Idaho website to purchase tickets while they last.