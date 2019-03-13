Try 3 months for $3
Shoshone Falls in winter

TWIN FALLS — Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake parks are closed to vehicles because of dangerous driving conditions, the city said Wednesday morning. 

Shoshone Falls Grade is closed beyond the ticket booth, the city said in a statement.

Wind gusts are blowing mist from the falls onto the roadway, where the water is freezing and creating hazardous driving conditions, the statement said.

The Twin Falls Police Department, the city Parks and Recreation Department and local tow companies helped vehicles that were stuck at the bottom of the grade Wednesday morning, the city said.

Shoshone Falls Grade will reopen when road conditions have improved, the city said. In the meantime, vehicles are not allowed on the grade and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Question about the closure should go to the City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 208-736-2265

