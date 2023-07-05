Shoshone Falls After Dark is returning.

Shoshone Falls, nicknamed the “Niagara of the West,” will be decorated with dazzling lights during the event, to run Wednesday through Sunday and again the following week from July 12 through July 16. The light show, which will feature changing patterns and colors, will be accompanied by music pre-recorded by Idaho DJ Eric Rhodes.

The event starts at dark and runs until about 11 p.m. Timed vehicle passes are available for purchase to minimize crowding. One pass will cover everyone who legally fits inside one vehicle.

Oversized vehicle passes are also available.

Purchase passes at tickettailor.com/events/southernidahotourism/861417#.

The lights will run rain or shine and passes are nonrefundable.

Falls After Dark is presented by Idaho Central Credit Union.