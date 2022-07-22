Shoshone crash injures 4, frustrates sheriff

SHOSHONE — As the stolen van driven by a 16-year-old boy barreled toward town, Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King knew in his gut something bad was going to happen.

A police chase then sped from Blaine County into Lincoln County at speeds in excess of 100 mph Tuesday afternoon. County deputies scrambled to intercept the vehicle. Spike strips were employed a few miles outside of Shoshone, but the driver was able to evade them, driving into the borrow pit and back onto the highway.

After that failed attempt to stop the vehicle, King said he feared for the worst. Sure enough, the vehicle didn’t navigate a curve near the Shoshone railroad tracks, went airborne and struck a pickup pulling a horse trailer. Four people — two in the van and two in the pickup — were sent to the hospital, the male driver of the pickup being transported by air ambulance.

“It is a bad situation,” King said. Fortunately, none of the people received life-threatening injuries, and the two passengers in the pickup are now home and recovering.

Lanes were closed for four hours as first responders cleaned up the mess.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the incident on Tuesday. The van, a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, was reported stolen Monday in Pocatello. The juveniles appear to have ties to both Pocatello and Twin Falls, Will Fruehling, chief deputy of Blaine County Sheriff's Department, said.

The chase began after a deputy in Carey noticed a taillight hanging out of the back of the van, according to Fruehling. Without making contact with the occupants of the van, the deputy ran the license plate number and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen.

When the deputy tried to pull the driver over, the car quickly sped off,” Fruehling said.

“Basically, the driver failed to yield all the way to Shoshone,” he said.

Several Lincoln County deputies, meanwhile, were busy at the scene of an accident in which a vehicle ended up in a canal north of Shoshone. That delayed deputies' response to the pursuit as it crossed into Lincoln County.

King said he was unaware that the suspect vehicle was being driven by a juvenile.

“I had no idea,” he said.

Once the deputies got into position, they had little time to stop the driver, as he was just a few miles from Shoshone.

But deputies from the two counties are unable to directly communicate with each other, King said. The radios are on different frequencies.

Messages from Blaine County had to be phoned into dispatch and the dispatcher then relayed the messages to the Lincoln County deputies.

“It was a huge frustration,” King recalled. Because of the poor communication, “there were times that we thought at times that the pursuit had ended.”

Law officers from Blaine County were unavailable for comment.

The driver now faces two charges from Blaine County: Felony eluding and felony possession of stolen vehicle, Fruehling said.

Charges so far won’t be filed in Lincoln County if the Blaine County charges remain, King said.