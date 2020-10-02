Shoshone City Council to discuss whether to replace retiring police chief or to contract law enforcement services with Lincoln County

SHOSHONE — The city police chief announced Friday that he plans to leave the department in a few months.
Chief Austin Smith posted on his department’s Facebook page that he plans to stay with the Shoshone Police Department until the city hires another officer and a new chief or until Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office can hire deputies to be assigned to the town.
An action item on the Shoshone City Council’s agenda for Tuesday evening confirms the city will discuss the two options.
Smith said he met with Mayor Dan Pierson on Sept. 24 to discuss his plans. The police department currently has one open position for an officer.
“The decision didn’t come easily,” Smith said in the Facebook post, “because I love what I do, the city I work for, and the people of this community.”
Smith was promoted to chief in April 2018 after former Chief Cliff Katona resigned. He was chosen by a panel of community members and the Shoshone City Council.
Katona resigned after 11 months in the position.Smith and his K-9 partner, Eros, are a common sight in Shoshone. But his 200- to 300-hour monthly workload has put stress on his family.
“Having a young family with 2 children under the age of 4, it is time for me to devote more attention to family, than time at work,” he wrote. “Being the Police Chief of a small department in a small town requires a lot of time spent in the office, and on the street.”
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Shoshone Public Library.
“If the (county) option is picked, I would help the transition of Shoshone PD, to Lincoln County,” he said.
“I have loved every minute I have spent working in Shoshone as your Police Chief,” Smith said. “I am both sad, and thankful at the same time for the opportunity that has presented itself.
“I will be remaining in Law Enforcement as a K9 Handler, at an agency that allows me more time to spend with my wife and children.”
Eros started the last leg of his career in August. The German shepherd was to retire in about a year.
“You’d think that most would enjoy retirement, but I know he won’t,” Smith said. “All I can promise (Eros) is lots of belly rubs, cuddles, and big steak dinners from time to time.”
