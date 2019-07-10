{{featured_button_text}}
Kitten Rescue

Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith, left, and Shoshone City and Rural Fire Chief Casey Kelley rescued a kitten from a storm drain on Wednesday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SHOSHONE — A trio of good Samaritans saved a fuzzy life Wednesday.

Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith and Shoshone City and Rural Fire Chief Casey Kelley responded to a call about what sounded like kitten cries coming from a storm drain on Rail Street near the NAPA Auto Parts store.

A NAPA employee heard the cries as she got out of her car when she arrived at work.

Smith and Kelley used fire department tools to remove the storm drain cover, Smith said. Kelley then scooped up the kitten with a shovel.

"I was able to reach in and grab it out of the water," Smith said.

He estimated the kitten to be a few weeks to a month old, and most likely a stray. The NAPA employee took the kitten and will care for it, Smith said.

