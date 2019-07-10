SHOSHONE — A trio of good Samaritans saved a fuzzy life Wednesday.
Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith and Shoshone City and Rural Fire Chief Casey Kelley responded to a call about what sounded like kitten cries coming from a storm drain on Rail Street near the NAPA Auto Parts store.
A NAPA employee heard the cries as she got out of her car when she arrived at work.
Smith and Kelley used fire department tools to remove the storm drain cover, Smith said. Kelley then scooped up the kitten with a shovel.
"I was able to reach in and grab it out of the water," Smith said.
He estimated the kitten to be a few weeks to a month old, and most likely a stray. The NAPA employee took the kitten and will care for it, Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.