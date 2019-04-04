SHOSHONE — The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Saturday to recognize the businesses and organizations that make the community a great place to live.
After a potluck dinner, Shoshone Fire Chief Casey Kelley gave the keynote speech about the goals and accomplishments of the fire department and the dedication each member gives back to the community.
Vice President Vernon Johnson gave awards to Shoshone Pharmacy, Little Wood Vision Clinic and Shoshone M&M Snack Bar for the services they provide to the community. Awards were given to A Road to Home, Wood River Soil and Water Conservation and Shoshone City & Rural Fire Department for the services and support they give to the city and the chamber of commerce.
President Payson Reese gave out a special award to Jessica Lee for all the work she did during her time at the chamber. He also presented special pins to volunteers who put time and effort toward chamber events and operations.
For more information, call 208-886-9811.
