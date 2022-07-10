Shoshone Arts in the Park

SHOSHONE — For the town’s signature event, this weekend’s Arts in the Park welcomes some 50 artists from around the Mountain West, offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, woodwork, photography, folk art and much more.

Running through Sunday, the festival is in in the shade of tall, 100-year-old trees on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, where visitors can dine on a variety of foods and listen to some top-notch music.

Arts in the Park is one of the biggest events of the year for the town, said Payson Reese, who has served as president of the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce for 11 years.

Now in its 34th year, Arts in the Park is poised to be bigger than ever.

“Last year was our biggest and we expect this one will be bigger,” Reese said. “It’s one of the major events in our county — it draws a lot of people. We’ll probably see up to 2,500 people come in over the weekend.”

Musical act Buddy DeVore and the Faded Cowboys entertain both Saturday and Sunday, playing classic country music, Pinto Bennett covers, and Buddy’s own original music.

Other performers draw on a repertoire of folk, bluegrass, pop and old-timey music — and most all things acoustic.

The stars of the fair are the more than 40 arts and crafts vendors, selling all manner of antiques, handmade art, jewelry, décor, and crocheted and crafted items.

Melanie Gallup has sold handmade soaps and bath accessories at the park since she began selling soap in 2014. Gallup, proprietor of Calloused Hands Bounty, is a regular vendor at farmers markets in Shoshone, Jerome and Gooding.

Arts in the Park’s “super fun for me,” she said. “It’s one of my biggest venues. I’ve got people that come and look for me particularly now.

“I am probably going to sell at least a couple hundred bars of soap, would be my guess,” Gallup said.

And she’ll throw in a story for free.

Gallup’s soaps are named for places or events significant to her and her family: The Fall River Soap, for example, is named for the river she was raised on in Ashton; and Cow Corrals Soap is named for all the time the family spends in cow corrals.

But Gallup’s most popular soap, French Whorehouse, is based on an inside joke.

Her husband, Don, is a large animal veterinarian and for Christmas she makes 80 or 90 bars of the soap to give to his clients.

“The first year we ever did it, you can imagine what 80 bars of soap does for one vet truck,” Gallup said.

“(Don) told this rancher, ‘Come to the pickup — I’ve got a present for you.’

“He opened up the doors — lemongrass mint is the scent — it came wafting out of the pickup and the rancher looked at Don and said, ‘Why does your truck smell like a French whorehouse?’”

That name stuck and now the soap is usually the first to sell out, Gallup said.