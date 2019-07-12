{{featured_button_text}}
Shoshone

Idaho Operation Lifesaver Trolley will offer rides at Shoshone Arts in the Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SHOSHONE — The 32nd Annual Shoshone Arts in the Park will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St.

Enjoy 50 vendors — arts, crafts, antiques, community organization, festival food — and excellent music and activities for the entire family.

For more information, call 208-886-9811 or go to shoshonearts.com.

The music line-up is a follows:

Saturday

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Michaela French

1 to 4 p.m. — Sawtooth Serenaders

4 to 6 p.m. — Kit & Sherry

Sunday

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Don Forbes

1:30 to 4 p.m. — Doug Armento & the Iron Mules

Activities for the weekend include:

Saturday

10 a.m. to noon — Chalk Walk Contest, prizes for all ages

Throughout the day — Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Queen Contest, on the entertainment stage

Sunday

7 to 9 a.m. — Community Breakfast, near the entertainment stage

Saturday and Sunday

Ride the Idaho Operation Lifesaver Trolley.

Take horse-drawn wagon rides.

Enjoy the Floral Garden Avenue Vegi-ride.

Visit Miller’s Mini Acres

See the Steam Punk Display inside the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

