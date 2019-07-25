This past year I’ve been testing what I now believe to be the “finest” pair of modern synthetic IWB (inside the waistband) and OWB (outside the waistband) holsters available on the market today. Let me introduce you to the Bravo Concealment family of holsters manufactured in the historic city of Alamo, Texas.
What I love most about my combo IWB/OWB Bravo holsters is the versatility that they offer for year-round concealed carry of my handguns. No matter the weather or the season, by pairing a Torsion (IWB) holster fitted for my S&W Shield 9 along with their excellent OWB BCA (Bravo Concealment Adaptive) holster with my Glock 19 onboard, I’m perfectly outfitted for both indoor or outdoor activities.
The holsters themselves are formed from two sheets of .060” thick Kydex thermo-molded with the precise impressions of each side of the specific handgun. Each half is then cut to minimal dimensions. This helps reduce the holster’s signature, leaving enough material to both prevent unintentional contact with the trigger and allowing easy access to the gun’s grip for a smooth consistent draw stroke, as well as quick and easy re-holstering. This is a notable feature because as most of you know: Drawing from most modern holsters is fairly simple, but re-holstering, now that’s another matter.
The Kydex material demonstrates a high degree of care in its finish. The inner surfaces are slick and smooth to aid with the excellent draw and holstering characteristics that I mentioned above. The exterior is smoothly finished with a “fingerprint” type texture on its matte black surface. This mild texture adds a bit of friction to help secure the holster in its carry position.
Gun retention is preset at the factory by sizing and fitting the holster halves together to produce the ideal amount of tension on the weapon’s trigger guard in order to securely sandwich your gun in place. Tension is further maintained by two pairs of unobtrusive round-headed screws that also secure the J-hook clips/belt loops or optional pancake loops, and the new paddles attachments to the holster edges.
Now let’s address the most salient features of my two holsters. The IWB Torsion’s base is molded with a 10* cant. This ingenious feature allows the rig to ride tight against your torso, positioning the gun’s slide and particularly its pistol grip up close and personal. This subtle inward sweeping all but eliminates the possibility of your gun “printing.”
These features make the Torsion IWB ideal for indoor or warm weather carry where light clothing, be it a shirt or a blouse, is the order of the day. The Torsion’s curved base works perfectly for appendix carry or placement anywhere along your gun belt.
The standup BCA OWB wonder holster is designed for open carry, outdoor, and indoor activities where a heavy shirt or light jacket would be worn. With its minimalist dimensions and inward-curving base, the BCA also rides close to the body — reducing its profile, be it out in the open or beneath an outer garment.
The user can select conventional polymer belt loops, pancake-style loops (low riding), or paddle-style attachments to secure the holster.
Another cool feature of the BCA is its ability to position the belt loops to create a forward or negative cant for ease in drawing and re-holstering. The degree of gun retention is set by adjusting a tensioning screw which tightens or loosens the holster’s grip on the gun trigger guard; this is low-tech and effective.
The BCA represents the best holster for the active outdoors person. It is my “go-to” holster while hiking, hunting, fishing, and camping.
Check them out at www.bravoconcealment.com. You’ll be chanting like me in no time: “Bravo, bravo for Bravo Concealment!”
