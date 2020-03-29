Shockwaves from COVID-19 will hit food pantries for months

More robust local pantries like Mustard Seed Ministries — which services senior centers, homeless shelters and churches — anticipate a shift in need but haven’t yet been significantly impacted by the crisis. Its services are hampered by CDC guidelines for social distancing, which means boxes are wheeled out to patrons’ cars instead of allowing walk-ins, and processing is slower because it is done over the phone.

Anyone who knows of someone who might need assistance getting food, supplies or prescriptions is asked to contact Mustard Seed so that it may provide assistance.

“It’s challenging,” Liz Mandelkow, manager of Mustard Seed Ministries, said. “There’s no doubt we have to change the way we do things a bit. But we hope we’re doing our piece for the community.”

Through partnerships with grocers, restaurants and the Idaho Food Bank, however, Mandelkow believes it has enough stock for the time being but may suffer in terms of variety. Advocates and pantry employees say that the best way to keep pantries afloat is through cash donations because it allows pantries to buy exactly what they need. Pantries often follow nutrition guidelines and it becomes difficult to do so when relying on whatever assortment of goods lands at its door.