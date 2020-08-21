Shifting gears: Business good at dealerships, but new cars hard to come by

People are also looking to buy for financial reasons.

“Some people have a little extra money in their pockets from the tax stimulus and from the unemployment benefits,” Paulos said. “So I think it has stimulated the economy a little.”

Interest rates are low and, on top of all that, trade-ins might be more valuable than ever, he said.

Such pressures have shifted the car market. High demand — and, in some cases, historic demand — combined with new car scarcity is leading to a big uptick in used car values. Dealers are competing fiercely for used cars, in order to have inventory.

“It’s very crucial that we get every single used car that we can,” Webb said. “We’ve been really, really relying on used cars.”

In many cases, dealers are paying more for used cars than they ever have before.

“It’s almost crazy how expensive some of the used cars have gotten,” Paulos said. “It’s the typical model of supply and demand. Because supply is short, and the demand is high, prices rise.”

More months of market craziness?