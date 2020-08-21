Shifting gears: Business good at dealerships, but new cars hard to come by

TWIN FALLS — The pandemic has shaken up the automobile industry in big ways.
COVID-19 closed car factories both in the U.S. and throughout the world. The factories weren’t just closed for a week or two, in many cases they were shuttered for as long as three months. That’s led to a massive shortage of replacement parts and new cars.
Magic Valley dealerships haven’t been able to get their hands on enough new cars, even though they could probably sell them easily.
“It’s weird because you would think in a time like this business would be down,” Twin Falls Subaru Business Manager Chris Webb said. “But it’s been crazier than ever.
“Demand is huge right now, we’re actually having a record month. People are wanting new cars, we just don’t have them — so they’re putting money down on the cars that are incoming.”
Business up ... but different
Car sales were way, way down between the end of March and early June, said Con Paulos, owner of Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome.
For three months, almost no one was buying. That led to three months of pent-up demand, which is now being released on the market all at once, Paulos said.
In addition, people who would have purchased a car this summer anyway continue their normal buying patterns, he said.
People are also looking to buy for financial reasons.
“Some people have a little extra money in their pockets from the tax stimulus and from the unemployment benefits,” Paulos said. “So I think it has stimulated the economy a little.”
Interest rates are low and, on top of all that, trade-ins might be more valuable than ever, he said.
Such pressures have shifted the car market. High demand — and, in some cases, historic demand — combined with new car scarcity is leading to a big uptick in used car values. Dealers are competing fiercely for used cars, in order to have inventory.
“It’s very crucial that we get every single used car that we can,” Webb said. “We’ve been really, really relying on used cars.”
In many cases, dealers are paying more for used cars than they ever have before.
“It’s almost crazy how expensive some of the used cars have gotten,” Paulos said. “It’s the typical model of supply and demand. Because supply is short, and the demand is high, prices rise.”
More months of market craziness?
Overall, Paulos estimated the pandemic has been a net financial gain for about 80% of dealerships. Yes, sales were down for a few months, and yes, new cars have never been harder to come by. But the boom in sales right now is more than making up the difference.
Magic Valley car dealerships are probably in better shape than some.
“Those of us that are in rural areas seem to be getting through this better than those that are in more metropolitan areas,” Paulos said, noting that compared with big-city economies, the Magic Valley’s agriculture-centric economy has kept many employed throughout the pandemic.
Most factories have reopened. Webb said Subaru has been sending him new cars since July. Paulos said that Chevrolet’s factories are reopening and trying to make up for the surge in demand, paying employees tons of overtime to work extra shifts.
Although factories are scrambling to churn out cars, business will probably be a bit odd at dealerships for a while longer.
“The model will stay, I’m guessing, for at least a year,” Paulos said. “It’s going to take us that long to get any new car inventory buildup.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.