Sheriff's Office rescue person who fell in canyon; injured ATV rider flown to Boise

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue were called for a person who fell into the Snake River Canyon on Saturday.

About 4:15 p.m., the person was crawling up the canyon rim and fell about 40-50 feet directly under the Perrine Bridge, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

An Incident Command was quickly established and first responders were able to rappel to the victim.

“We would remind people when rescuers are working a scene to please stay behind the caution tape and away from the area as they need the room to safely affect the rescue and prevent others from also becoming a victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

Twin Falls Fire, SORT, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke’s also worked on rescuing the person.

Morning ATV Accident

About 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office was dispatched out into the desert along Shoshone Basin Road near the forest service boundary gate for an ATV crash. A man was flown to Boise due to the extent of his injuries.