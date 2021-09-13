 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Office rescue person who fell in canyon; injured ATV rider flown to Boise
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue were called for a person who fell into the Snake River Canyon on Saturday.

About 4:15 p.m., the person was crawling up the canyon rim and fell about 40-50 feet directly under the Perrine Bridge, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

An Incident Command was quickly established and first responders were able to rappel to the victim.

“We would remind people when rescuers are working a scene to please stay behind the caution tape and away from the area as they need the room to safely affect the rescue and prevent others from also becoming a victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

Twin Falls Fire, SORT, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke’s also worked on rescuing the person.

Morning ATV Accident

About 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office was dispatched out into the desert along Shoshone Basin Road near the forest service boundary gate for an ATV crash. A man was flown to Boise due to the extent of his injuries.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind those out recreating of the importance of wearing a helmet when out on an ATV, UTV, or motorcycle, as well as knowing the area that you are riding in, the capabilities of the vehicle you are on, as well as your own capabilities,” the agency said.

Air Saint Luke’s, Magic Valley Paramedics, Salmon Tract Fire and Filer QRU assisted on the crash.

