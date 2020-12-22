 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office releases names of drivers in Monday's head-on collision near Hansen Bridge
HANSEN — The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office has identified the drivers injured in Monday morning's head-on collision on Idaho Highway 50 at 3900 North (Addison Avenue East), just south of the Hansen Bridge.

Charlotte Lewis, 53, of Hansen was northbound in a GMC Yukon on Idaho 50 when she attempted to turn left onto 3900 North. An unidentified vehicle ran the stop sign at 3900 North and turned left in front of Lewis, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said in a Tuesday email.

Lewis swerved to miss the vehicle and hit a southbound Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Maren McClellan, 37, of Paul.

McClellan was trapped in the Jetta and required extrication, Stewart said. She was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls and her four young passengers were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Lewis and two adult passengers were also taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley, Stewart said.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

