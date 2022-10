CASTLEFORD — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is looking for a man listed as missing and endangered.

Brandon Gage was last seen at 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of Balanced Rock Park west of Castleford. Searchers are looking for him in the area of Balanced Rock.

Gage was last seen wearing a tan/brown coat and blue jeans.

If you have seen Brandon, please contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.