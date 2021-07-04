 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office called to report of drowning, person found alive the next morning
breaking top story

Sheriff's office called to report of drowning, person found alive the next morning

Drowning

Rescue crews responded to a reported drowning at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, but the person survived.

 Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

HOLLISTER — Search and rescue crews and emergency responders from four counties were called to a reported drowning near Grey's Landing at the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir late Friday night. But the person was found alive the next morning by local anglers.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said it responded along with its search and rescue team, Air St. Luke's, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

Dive operations were set up to find the drowning victim, but were obviously unsuccessful.

"We would encourage those spending time on the water recreating to remember that alcohol and boating aren't a good combination, and the wearing of life jackets increases your chances of survival," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The victim in this case was very lucky they survived."

