Sheriff urges caution after mountain lion sighting west of Caldwell

CALDWELL — Canyon County officials are urging residents to practice caution after a mountain lion was seen in the area Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said the animal was seen west of Caldwell in the 17000 block of Friends Road around 8 a.m. Sunday. The person who saw the mountain lion took several photos.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been notified of the sighting, but the animal has not been seen again.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials said residents should be careful not to leave children or pets unattended. Anyone who sees the mountain lion should call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-454-1429.

The sighting comes amid a spate of other mountain lion incidents in Southern Idaho this year.

In the Wood River Valley, officials reported an abnormal number of sightings tracing to last year. Mountain lions in the Ketchum area have killed several dogs and cats, and injured several others, Fish and Game said in January. A mountain lion also killed and ate a dog near Cascade in January.

Several mountain lions have been euthanized this year after run-ins with humans or pets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0