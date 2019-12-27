{{featured_button_text}}
Si-Ellen Farms

A herdsman inspects cows at Si-Ellen Farms in October 2015 in Jerome.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — Authorities have named the driver of the feed truck that killed a dairy worker Thursday at Si-Ellen Farms southeast of town.

Jerome County Sheriff's Office has identified Nestor Sucasaire-Sucasaire, 36, of Jerome as the driver. Sucasaire-Sucasaire is believed to be in a gold-colored 2001 Chevy Malibu with Idaho license plate number 2J 88814, Sgt. Chad Kingsland said Friday in a statement.

Charges are pending against Sucasaire-Sucasaire for leaving the scene of an injury accident. The death is believed to be an accident, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrived at 539 S. 800 E. just before 9 a.m. Thursday to find that Guadarrama-Guadarrama, 60, had died of his injuries and the driver of the feed truck had fled, a sheriff’s office statement said.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with knowledge of Sucasaire-Sucasaire's location contact SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 or Detective Tom Reid at 208-595-3311.

