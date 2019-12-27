JEROME — Authorities have named the driver of the feed truck that killed a dairy worker Thursday at Si-Ellen Farms southeast of town.
Jerome County Sheriff's Office has identified Nestor Sucasaire-Sucasaire, 36, of Jerome as the driver. Sucasaire-Sucasaire is believed to be in a gold-colored 2001 Chevy Malibu with Idaho license plate number 2J 88814, Sgt. Chad Kingsland said Friday in a statement.
Charges are pending against Sucasaire-Sucasaire for leaving the scene of an injury accident. The death is believed to be an accident, the sheriff's office said.
You have free articles remaining.
Deputies arrived at 539 S. 800 E. just before 9 a.m. Thursday to find that Guadarrama-Guadarrama, 60, had died of his injuries and the driver of the feed truck had fled, a sheriff’s office statement said.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with knowledge of Sucasaire-Sucasaire's location contact SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 or Detective Tom Reid at 208-595-3311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.