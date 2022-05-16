Sheriff releases names of Payette County homicide victims found in home

At 1:55 a.m., the office received a report of a shooting at 550 Ada Road in New Plymouth, according to a news release from the agency. Deputies and the Payette County Special Response went to the scene. They found two people dead inside the house, according to the release.

“At this time the scene is being treated as a homicide scene,” the release stated. Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech told the Idaho Stateman in an email that both people are believed to be homicide victims. He said both were shot, but it is “too soon to know what type or caliber of firearm was used.” Creech said a suspect had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said it had requested Idaho State Police help in the investigation. The two people had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon; their identities won’t be released until next of kin has been notified, the release said.