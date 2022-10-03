 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff investigating cow mutilation north of Richfield

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Photo via Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook page

RICHFIELD — An investigation into an apparent cow mutilation north of Richfield is underway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

According to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page, a property owner reported that one of their cows has been killed and “had unmentionable things done to it.”

“We recently received a disturbing report of animal mutilation occurring in the area north of Richfield,” the post said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact their office.

They also urge anyone in the area to take extra precautions, and strongly recommend investing in remote cameras and other security measures.

