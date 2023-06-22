TWIN FALLS — On Wednesday, one county official announced his upcoming retirement and two others announced their candidacy for the May 14 Republican primary at an event on the south steps of the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

Sheriff Tom Carter announced he will not seek reelection in 2024 and endorsed Commissioner Jack Johnson as his replacement.

“I’ve had the honor of being sheriff here in Twin Falls County for the past 15 years. And to be honest with you, I’m tired,” Carter said in a speech to the gathered supporters. “I have had the best job known to mankind.”

Carter said that if Johnson had not been interested in the job, he wouldn’t have retired.

“I’m not going to leave this place with somebody that I don’t absolutely trust with everything that we’ve worked for 15 years to accomplish,” Carter said. “He would be the perfect person to replace me as sheriff, I honestly believe that.”

Grant Loebs announced his candidacy for another term as Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney at the event, which was designed to show unity between the sheriff and prosecutors office.

Johnson followed Carter’s speech by declaring his intention to seek the Republican nomination for sheriff.

“I want to keep an eye toward emerging technology, professionalism in our department, working with our law enforcement partners,” Johnson said, “and to fight crime and find solutions where we can find them, and have a close relationship with Grant Loebs, our county prosecutor.”

Johnson said the sheriff’s office is one of the most diverse law enforcement agencies in the country, with multiple divisions and multiple sub departments. He said his experience both in law enforcement and on the county commission gave him a solid grasp of the nature of the sheriff’s work.

Johnson has served as Twin Falls County Commissioner since 2016. He has 31 years of law enforcement experience, beginning in 1985, and last served as Chief Deputy at Jerome County Sheriff’s Office prior to being elected to the county commission.

Loebs declared his candidacy next, and said that he and Johnson decided to do a joint announcement because the safety of the community needed both strong law enforcement and tough effective prosecution.

“Jack Johnson and I will make a strong Republican team for justice and law in Twin Falls County,” Loebs said.

Loebs was appointed prosecuting attorney for Twin Falls County in 1997, and has won seven elections since. If reelected in 2024, it would be his seventh four-year term, and Loebs thanked the voters for keeping him in office.

“I want (citizens of Twin Falls) to know that I do not take their trust or this job or its extremely high responsibilities lightly,” Loebs said.

