HAGERMAN — Police are looking for a driver who fled Sunday after hitting a pedestrian.
The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m., Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said Tuesday.
Rhonde Wood of Bliss was crossing State Street in the crosswalk when he was hit by a light colored, small SUV-type car, Gough said.
The vehicle then left the scene.
Gough reported that fragments of the car were recovered.
Wood was flowed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have other information should contact either the Gooding County Sheriff's Office at 208-934-4422 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.
