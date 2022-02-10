 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: 8 pounds of meth found in Jerome County home, 4 arrested

DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Four people are in jail on multiple drug and firearm charges, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said his deputies found 8 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of marijuana and four firearms Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at a home on West C Street in Jerome.

The methamphetamine has a street value of $64,000, Oppedyk told the Times-News.

Deputies made the following arrests:

  • Jonna C. Fernandez, 47, of Jerome was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony injury to a child.
  • Adrian D. Fernandez, 40, of Jerome was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony injury to a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active felony warrant for similar drug crimes and for carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated.
  • Anthony Monge, 70, of Jerome was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, injury to a child and possession of marijuana.
  • Richard Ramirez-Ramon, 30, of Jerome was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony injury to a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare assisted with children in the home, Oppedyk said.

