Sheriff: 8 pounds of meth found in Jerome County home, 4 arrested

JEROME — Four people are in jail on multiple drug and firearm charges, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said his deputies found 8 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of marijuana and four firearms Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at a home on West C Street in Jerome.

The methamphetamine has a street value of $64,000, Oppedyk told the Times-News.

Deputies made the following arrests:

Jonna C. Fernandez, 47, of Jerome was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony injury to a child.

Adrian D. Fernandez, 40, of Jerome was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony injury to a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active felony warrant for similar drug crimes and for carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated.

Anthony Monge, 70, of Jerome was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, injury to a child and possession of marijuana.

Richard Ramirez-Ramon, 30, of Jerome was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony injury to a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare assisted with children in the home, Oppedyk said.

