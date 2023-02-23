TWIN FALLS — A local husband and wife are hoping to build a 25,000-square-foot family fun center here that would include a virtual-reality arena, laser tag, dozens of arcade games and a re-imagined game of bowling.

“Twin Falls is very ripe for something like this,” said James Holt. He and his wife, Barbie, have been considering building the center for a few years, he said, after believing the city needs more places to have fun, especially during the winter.

“Somebody has to do something about it,” Holt told the Times-News.

The Holts have purchased a parcel of land off Pole Line Road and are waiting for bank approval of their loan request. They hope construction of the center, to be named Shenanigans, can begin in late spring or early summer.

One definition of shenanigans is high-spirited behavior, and Holt said the center would have plenty such options, including HyperBowling, which uses a regular-size bowling lane with bumpers to avoid gutter balls. The bumpers light up and players use a bowling ball to strike a colored multiplier on the bumper, then having the ball ricochet and knock down pins.

The difficulty increases as players advance.

“I think HyperBowling is funner than regular bowling,” Holt said, “but you have to get used to something different.”

The lanes can also be used for regular bowling.

Younger children wouldn't be left out: The proposed center would also feature a soft play area.

The proposed center would hire about 40 employees, Holt said.