TWIN FALLS — The director of the city’s animal shelter has a message for people missing pets who ran off after being terrorized by fireworks: It’s time to pick them up now.

It’s not a sure thing that someone’s missing pet is at the shelter, Debbie Blackwood concedes, but she’s begging for people to check.

She posted a video two days ago of the beyond-capacity shelter, showing the cramped quarters, with dogs having to be housed in animal carriers.

“They have to belong to someone,” Blackwood says in the video.

The influx of pets happens each year near Independence Day. From Friday through Wednesday, the shelter took in 47 dogs and sent home 21.

“The Fourth of July is so frightening to the animals, the cats and dogs,” Blackwood told the Times-News. “I don’t know how many people are missing pets ... The ones that are here are almost the lucky ones because they are in a secure place.”

An animal control officer who was at the shelter Wednesday afternoon said she was backed up with calls.

Since the days leading up to the holiday, cats and dogs brought into the shelter have outnumbered the pet owners looking to be reunited with their missing pets.

The animal shelter tries to do its part, Blackwood said, quickly posting pictures of animals on its Facebook page once they arrive.

“We try to be very interactive in our communication,” she said.

Although it might be too late for this year’s fireworks fest, Blackwood encourages pet owners who own animals who are scared by the loud noises to check with their veterinarian to determine whether the animal could benefit from a sedative.

Or, if it is an outdoor animal, put it in the garage if it’s not too hot, and leave a radio or television on to dull the noise from the fireworks.

In addition, she encourages microchipping and registering your pet. The shelter offers the service for $25.

“We love it when they are microchipped,” Blackwood said, “unless it’s microchipped and they aren’t registered. Then it’s a big letdown.”