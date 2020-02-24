She thought she would never have kids, now her son is 3

The couple tried for a few years and had two miscarriages during that time, and Trisha Taylor’s dream began falling to the wayside. She decided to pursue a master’s degree in social work at the Boise State extension at the College of Southern Idaho. Then she became pregnant again during her first semester.

“I knew right away this is going to be the baby that sticks,” Trisha Taylor said. “The first 18 weeks — there’s no other way to describe it other than hell. I had nausea, an internship I had to go to and no energy, but I already started the semester so I had to finish it.”

She took a break from school after those grueling weeks and set up camp in her living room and rested. The Taylors had to fight the urge to tell people right away, especially after experiencing miscarriages previously. For a while, Trisha left the bed very seldom as Maven grew in her 2-foot-10-inch frame and her already painful bones became strained and her respiratory issues flared up and become worse.

“We experienced two miscarriages already, so I wanted a heartbeat at the 10-week mark,” Michael Taylor said. “Once that happened, I was just concerned with keeping Trisha comfortable. When your wife is going through such distress then her wish is your command, day or night.”