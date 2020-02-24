She thought she would never have kids, now her son is 3

JEROME — Even when he was in the womb, her son was always gentle with her by never really resting on her ribs. It’s like he always knew his mother had fragile bones.
When Trisha Taylor’s son, Maven Taylor, was only three or four months old, he lifted his legs instinctively to help his mother change him easily. Now 3 years old and taller than his mom, he prefers to play on beds or couches instead of the floor so his mother can reach him in her wheelchair.
When things are challenging, the two reassure one another and become the “Mama-Maven team.”
Trisha was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, a disease that makes her bones brittle and vulnerable to fracture. She writes on her parenting blog that she tells people her bones are “like chips,” and that’s what she reiterates to Maven.
“I don’t sugarcoat,” Trisha said. “I’m not hiding it from him. He knows when mom’s having a tough time.”
When she married her husband, Michael Taylor, the couple thought they could not have children, but one day when she was at work she decided she wanted a baby. She could not shake the thought, so she began reaching out to other people with her disability who had been pregnant and talked to her doctor. She didn’t get a lot of support at first. People told her it was possible, but a bad idea.
The couple tried for a few years and had two miscarriages during that time, and Trisha Taylor’s dream began falling to the wayside. She decided to pursue a master’s degree in social work at the Boise State extension at the College of Southern Idaho. Then she became pregnant again during her first semester.
“I knew right away this is going to be the baby that sticks,” Trisha Taylor said. “The first 18 weeks — there’s no other way to describe it other than hell. I had nausea, an internship I had to go to and no energy, but I already started the semester so I had to finish it.”
She took a break from school after those grueling weeks and set up camp in her living room and rested. The Taylors had to fight the urge to tell people right away, especially after experiencing miscarriages previously. For a while, Trisha left the bed very seldom as Maven grew in her 2-foot-10-inch frame and her already painful bones became strained and her respiratory issues flared up and become worse.
“We experienced two miscarriages already, so I wanted a heartbeat at the 10-week mark,” Michael Taylor said. “Once that happened, I was just concerned with keeping Trisha comfortable. When your wife is going through such distress then her wish is your command, day or night.”
Her worries about her pregnancy loomed as her delivery date neared. She needed to be under anesthesia to deliver and doctors were direct about the risk of death, but Maven arrived healthy and Trisha’s life changed. Her favorite part of motherhood: Everything. For her husband, it was the adventure.
“The best part of being a dad is everything is an adventure,” Michael Taylor said. “For the first few years, there are so many things they do and places they go that they’ve never done before in their life. You get to help lead the charge in their life and show them the world.”
She eventually finished her master’s when Maven was a little older, but now she’s focused on being a full-time mom to him.
There was a lot to think about after giving birth. There were moments during pregnancy she still hadn’t processed, and her friends encouraged her to put her thoughts out there in a parenting blog. It didn’t sound like a good idea at first.
“I was like, ‘No. I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to put myself out there like that,’” Trisha Taylor said.
She was used to hurtful comments and strange looks from people, especially during pregnancy, but she wasn’t sure if she was ready to put her motherhood online. When she started writin her blog, andshedid.org, however, she processed things as she typed and she began to feel like this new online presence was something she could control.
She’s braced herself for the possible hate she could get on her blog, and some days are harder than others, but Trisha Taylor said she wouldn’t change her situation.
“I don’t think I would be who I am without my disability,” she said. “I can’t imagine not struggling, so I guess I got used to it. Sometimes I forget. I forget that I’m disabled.”
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.