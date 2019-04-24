RUPERT — Everyone who’s accidentally thrown a wool sweater in the dryer and stared in horror as it came out as a tiny matted version of the original has experienced a form of felting.
Lisa Larson of Rupert learned to needle felt about a year ago and now she wants to share her passion with others in the Magic Valley through classes.
“The hardest thing about needle felting is figuring out what to make next,” Larson said. Some of Larson’s projects include a raccoon peeking out of a pumpkin, a nativity scene on a piece of wood, a goldfish with elaborate fins, rabbits and many wild animals such as moose, a penguin and baby, and an elephant. “There are just not enough hours in the day to make everything I want to make.”
Felting is the world’s oldest textile — older than spinning and weaving — and many cultures have legends on how felting was invented. But in the modern day, creative crafters are still discovering a new felting art that creates sculptures.
Wool fibers have tiny overlapping scales and, when those scales are wet, exposed to high or low temperatures or are rubbed together, the scales tangle and bind to allow the wool to be sculpted into shapes.
With needle felting, different types of barbed needles are repeatedly stabbed into a ball of wool, called the base, until it tightens and starts to form a shape. Other pieces are then shaped and attached to the base using the same method.
Some sculptors also use Styrofoam as a base or fine gage bendable aluminum wire to help shape the creation or so it will be bendable afterward.
Small strands of dyed wool are then used to create color and detail on the outside of the sculpture.
The felter’s tools include a felt pad, finger guards, different types of needles, and undyed and dyed wool.
Costs for a basic needle felting starter kit that include some wool can be purchased on Amazon for $8.
“It is the most awesome craft ever,” said Cindy Singleton, of Rupert, who also needle felts. “I love both animals and creating. I can’t draw or make anything cute, but I really like felting.”
The creations tend to go “through a creepy monster stage” before the final shape is seen and their personalities start to come through, Larson said.
“Each one will open up and get its own personality and, in the end, it doesn’t matter if the rabbit has one floppy ear,” Larson said.
No two finished pieces are ever alike — even if that’s the intent — and needle felting is quite forgiving of mistakes, she said.
“There’s nothing that I’ve thrown away, although some things have turned out differently than I thought they would in the beginning,” Larson said. “You just have to let the animals be who they want to be.”
Larson’s children, ages 6, 8 and 10, all needle felt.
“They all pick a color and it’s something we all do sitting around the table,” Larson said.
The eyes, she said, often tend to require the most skill.
“You can go from scared looking to sweet looking in an instance.”
Larson spends a lot time researching animal structure and muscles online to make her creations look correct.
“I’m learning a lot of things about animals — like do moose have tails and do lions have slits in their eyes for pupils like other cats,” Larson said. The answers are yes and no.
Larson has not yet sold any of her felted creations, which currently reside in a cardboard box, but she has given some of them away.
She is also experimenting with what is called “painting” with wool on felt pads where small amounts of colored fibers are attached to a felt pad to create a picture. Color variations in the wool represent shading.
She is still experimenting on ways to seal the artwork on the pad, which is the perfect size for a coaster, so it won’t felt itself through condensation from a glass or from friction.
Although neither woman is aware of any other needle felters in Mini-Cassia, the craft is quite popular on the East Coast and in other countries around the world.
Some people have elevated it to an art and their creations can resemble taxidermy, Larson said.
“It has challenged my perception of reality a bit and sometimes I wonder if something I see online is real or needle felted,” Larson said.
A felter is able to create wrinkles or other fine details that add life to the creation, Singleton said.
“It’s all natural and a renewable resource,” Larson said. “And there is something about handling wool that is just soothing. It makes me happy.”
