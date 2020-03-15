She planned to drown herself. Instead, seized life with a dive into icy Idaho waters

Early in her career, Miceli lost a beloved mentor to suicide. She suffered a “really bad” concussion from a scuba diving accident in Mexico several years ago. And she lived through trauma when she needed a cesarean section for her first child, but the epidural failed to numb one side of her body.

That birth, in 2009, and the postpartum depression that followed marked the beginning of her fight.

She decided that year to drown herself. She had a plan that included a time, date and place. Her mother flew out to visit after the baby was born, though, and stayed with the young family for six weeks. The date Miceli had chosen came and went.

“Every day, (she would say) Jane, if you need to talk, I’m here for you,” she said.

Miceli wasn’t ready to talk at that point. But later, she told her husband what she had been contemplating. She began treatment, including antidepressant medication.

“What I didn’t tell people was that plan was sort of always the option every year since then,” she said.

She feared that if she talked about wanting to die, people would think she was trying to get attention. And she was torn: even while she had a plan, she was afraid she would go through with it.