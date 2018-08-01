BELLEVUE — Gusty winds could further spread the Sharps Fire on Wednesday and push it north, fire agencies say.
The 38,360-acre fire was initially reported Sunday east of Bellevue after someone was shooting exploding targets, according to the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District. Windy, hot and dry weather continued to spread the fire earlier this week.
The Great Basin National Incident Management Team 1 took over Tuesday and reported firefighters were able to contain about one-fifth of the fire that evening. A minuscule amount of precipitation could come Wednesday as dry thunderstorms pass through the area.
There were 220 people assigned to the fire Wednesday morning, with six hand crews, three helicopters, 10 engines, two water tenders and three dozers.
Incident Commander Beth Lund will provide a community fire update at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Carey School multipurpose room. Attendees can enter through the east side of the building.
Meanwhile, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office continues its criminal investigation into the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call a detective at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 208-788-5555.
On Tuesday night, the Carey Fire Department helped protect structures at the Muldoon Ranch. Power poles in that area were compromised and de-energized.
Firefighters continue to work on securing the south end of the fire and improving the containment line while limiting the fire’s spread in the area near the Slaughterhouse and Quigley roads.
More closures are being evaluated as the fire progresses to the north. The following road and recreation area closures are still in effect:
- Muldoon Canyon Road from EE-DA-HO Ranch (east of Bellevue) to Hunt Road
- Little Wood Reservoir Road at the reservoir
- High Five, Baugh Creek, Bay Horse and Hunt roads
- Quigley Road at the mouth of the canyon where the payment ends
- Slaughterhouse Creek Road where the pavement ends
- Cove Creek Road, 1.5 miles from East Fork Road
Evacuations are in place for the Little Wood Recreation Area Campground and all residences on Little Wood Reservoir Road and Flat Top Road north of the reservoir. High Five recreation sites are evacuated and closed to the public.
Fish Creek Road is under a pre-evacuation notice. Residents should prepare to leave at a moment's notice
