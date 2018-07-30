CAREY — A fire ignited by an explosive target blew up to 27,000 acres Monday, forcing evacuations of two campgrounds east of Bellevue and prompting pre-evacuation orders for those living along Fish Creek Road near Carey.
Cabins and other structures are threatened by the Sparks Fire, as is sensitive sage grouse habitat.
A Great Basin Team I team led by Beth Lund, incident commander for the 2013 Beaver Creek Fire in the Wood River Valley, was headed to the area Monday night.
“That means this has been determined a high priority area,” said Dennie Smyer, a fire investigator for the Twin Falls BLM. “We’re just trying to hold until they can arrive. They’ll be able to bring bigger helicopters, more aircraft and the best of the best hotshot crews.”
Firefighters put on “a pretty active air show” on Sunday, according to Bellevue resident Anne Jeffery, who often serves as a public information officer on wildfires.
They dumped 100,000 gallons of retardant and water with the help of an air tanker, a couple of single-engine air tankers (also known as SEATs), two helicopters that scooped water out of a nearby pond and super scoopers that flew just above the surface of Magic Reservoir, scooping up water into their bellies.
But the fire was exhibiting extreme fire behavior, running, spotting and torching its way up steep mountainsides. And low humidity, temperatures in the 90s and gusty winds were expected to keep firefighters on their toes, interim incident Commander Clay Stephens said.
“There are areas that look like a lunar landscape,” said Diane Peavey, who co-owns the Flat Top Sheep Ranch with her husband John.
The Peaveys saw the smoke while driving to town from their ranch Sunday. By the time they returned, they were being told they needed to take care of their 1,000 head of cattle and 4,000 ewes.
“When we drove in they started closing the road and the fire was coming in. I thought, ‘This is it. There’s no escape,’” Diane Peavey said. “There were flames on both sides of the road at one point.”
Come Monday there were little fires all over the land, she said.
“Last night we had flames on both sides of the road that were 7, 8 feet tall,” John Peavey said. “And last night was spectacular as the fire would hit a tree and the flames would go 30, 40 feet high.”
The fire is déjà vu for Bellevue residents who held their breath last summer as the Martin Canyon Fire broke out July 23, 2017, in Muldoon Canyon east of Bellevue.
