KETCHUM — Camp Rainbow Gold's Wood River Valley event, the Share Your Heart Ball, will be Feb. 16 in the Limelight Ballroom at the Sun Valley Inn. Voted Best of the Valley seven years running for Best Charity Event, the Share Your Heart Ball has become one of the most highly anticipated events of the year in the Wood River Valley.
The gala has helped the camp grow from one week into year-round programs, scholarships and that support children diagnosed with cancer.
The Share Your Heart Ball will include a cocktail hour to enjoy camp games such as archery or putt-putt golf while also bidding on silent auction items including vacation packages, spa retreats, date nights and area gift certificates. Dinner and a live auction will have guests raising paddles for exclusive travel opportunities to exotic locales such as Mexico, Sweden, Italy and Paris, or VIP experiences at concerts, sporting events and more.
Tickets are available now to join more than 400 Sun Valley full-time and part-time residents, regional supporters from Twin Falls and Boise and friends from around the country.
For more information about tickets or sponsorships, call 208-928-7820 or email info@camprainbowgold.org or go to shareyourheartball.org.
