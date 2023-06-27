Sewer rehabilitation project will move forward

Twin Falls City Council approved a nearly $500,000 payment to line almost 9,000 feet of sewer pipe with concrete. The money will come from $250,000 of wastewater reserves and this year’s budget of $250,000 to fund the project.

Planned and Engineered Contracting, from Helena, Montana, won the bid on the project, which will rehabilitate 8,899 feet of 8” sewer pipes, using cured-in-place pipe lining, a method of trenchless rehabilitation and restoration used in the repair of existing pipes.

The intent of the project is not to repair problematic infrastructure with typical construction techniques involving excavation, but rather to rehabilitate sewer mains to ensure they will last another 50-60 years.

The contractor will isolate a section of pipe between two manholes and insert a flexible liner inside the existing host pipe, inflate the liner then either heat cure or UV cure to harden.

The liner essentially forms a smooth surface inside the existing pipe, restoring it to near-new condition.

The contract documents require the contractor to complete the work no later than April 1.

Airline subsidy renewal

Council approved renewing the minimum revenue guarantee with SkyWest Airlines for the third quarter of 2023.

The amount of $75,333 requested by Sky West for the third quarter is significantly lower than each of the first two quarters of 2023 and reflects the recent announcement of Delta Airlines adding a second flight to Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, and changing the contract from Pro-Rate to Capacity Agreement, which decreases Sky West’s exposure to loss, thereby lowering their requested contract.

In 2023, the city and county have so far paid out $189,000 for the first quarter revenue shortfall. Sky West’s revenues for the second quarter, from April through June, exceeded the contracted guarantee, and no payment was required.

Airport will expand East Ramp

Council approved an item to award a $1.7 million bid to Idaho Materials & Construction for the east ramp expansion project at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport.

This project will consist of the construction of an expanded east ramp area which will provide additional aircraft parking, designed for the larger business jets and firefighting aircraft that use the airport.

The grant for the project will be 93.75% federally funded and will require a 6.25% local match from the city and county. The airport has the local match budgeted within the airport construction fund.

— Times-News

