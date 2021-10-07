Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Cassia County; flash flood warning issued for Badger Fire burn area

BURLEY — The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cassia County through 3 p.m.

At 2:33 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of Rogerson, or 20 miles west of Oakley Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west-central Cassia County.

Meteorologists are forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service put a flash flood watch into effect for the South Hills area including Albion and Almo. This watch is in effect until Friday evening.

One area of concern is the Badger Fire burn scar. The fire burned approximately 90,000 acres in 2020 which caused loose soil. Debris flows could contain rock, mud, vegetation, and other loose materials.

A second watch for west central Cassia County is also in effect until 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Rain is expected at a rate of .5 to one inch per hour.