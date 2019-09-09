{{featured_button_text}}
Lightning storm over Twin Falls

Submitted by James Harrington: "Lightning storm over Twin Falls falls around 10 p.m. Aug. 13. Taken from the back deck."

 (Courtesy Photo)

TWIN FALLS — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Twin Falls and Jerome Counties until 7:45 p.m.

Just before 7 p.m. the storm was 8 mile southwest of Twin Falls, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

Quarter-size hail is possible and damage to vehicles is expected.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This severe thunderstorm will be near:

  • Magic Valley Regional Airport around 7 p.m.
  • Twin Falls around 7:10 p.m.
  • Kimberly and Hansen around 7:20 p.m.
  • Eden, Hazelton and Minidoka National Monument around 7:40 p.m.

The weather service recommends moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments