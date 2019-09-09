TWIN FALLS — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Twin Falls and Jerome Counties until 7:45 p.m.
Just before 7 p.m. the storm was 8 mile southwest of Twin Falls, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
Quarter-size hail is possible and damage to vehicles is expected.
This severe thunderstorm will be near:
- Magic Valley Regional Airport around 7 p.m.
- Twin Falls around 7:10 p.m.
- Kimberly and Hansen around 7:20 p.m.
- Eden, Hazelton and Minidoka National Monument around 7:40 p.m.
The weather service recommends moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
