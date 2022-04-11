Several injured, one dead in white-out crashes south of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — U.S. 93 was closed for several hours Monday afternoon south of town after a crash caused several injuries amid white-out conditions.

Meanwhile, police also responded to a fatal crash at 3700 North and 2500 East.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Twin Falls County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of mile post 36 on U.S. 93 for a multiple-vehicle crash. First responders immediately responded to the area in white-out conditions to the crash scene. There were several injuries including one occupant who was flown to Boise by Air St. Luke's.

The Idaho Transportation Department said a jack-knifed semitrailer was still blocking the roadway as of 6:30 p.m.

Photos taken by the sheriff's office appear to show two vehicles crashed into the back of a semi.

Idaho State Police, the Filer Fire Department/Quick Response Unit, Air St. Luke's, Magic Valley Paramedics and ITD all responded to the crash along with the sheriff's office.

No additional information was released on the fatal crash as of Monday evening.

ISP is investigating both crashes.

A cold front passing through the Magic Valley led to high winds and snow, the National Weather Service in Boise said. The Twin Falls Airport reported wind gusts up to 62 mph.

