Setting the scene: Technical directors create the tone of the show

TWIN FALLS — Performers take their final bow. The lights above the stage dim, the curtains close and the audience stands in unified applause. Many of the people involved in a production never receive applause for their work, but the show would not go on without them.
Mike Crane, the fine arts technology coordinator with the College of Southern Idaho, is one of those people.
“Nobody knows when I’ve done my job correctly,” he said. “They know when I’ve messed up.”
In the theater world, Crane’s job is referred to as a technical director. He is responsible for renting equipment for the show, working with directors to implement their visions, designing the lights and audio for the show and running the lights, audio and rigging during the performance.
“Basically, we facilitate their needs and wants once they’re here,” he said.
Shane Brown, assistant theater professor at CSI, said technical directors are often overlooked and underappreciated for the work they do.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is they’re not just technicians,” he said. “To do a lighting or sound design, or even to run the lights or sounds during a show, you have to be an artist.”
Brown compares Crane’s position to that of an actor in a show. Like a performer, technical directors have a script to follow but are required to improvise when the situation calls for it.
“They’re actually acting in the show because they have lines,” Brown said. “Their lines are when the lights come up, when they go off, when they crossfade … they have to be into the show and into the rhythm and the feel or else it throws everything off.”
Technology has helped ease the workload, but many of their tasks still have to be done by hand.
Through rehearsals, Crane can build a cue-to-cue on his soundboard. This allows the microphones to be turned off or on at different levels as each character enters or exits the stage. When soundboards were analog, all of this had to be done by hand during the performance.
With lighting, the theater does not have an automated lighting system, so every time a light isn’t in position, it has to be physically moved.
In the past few years the theater switched to LED bulbs. This allows Crane to remotely change the color of the lights without having to apply gels by hand, giving him time to focus more attention on the numerous other tasks his role requires.
“In my experience, people don’t realize the technology that’s behind a lot of these shows,” Crane said.
Working with that technology requires an expertise many directors and performers don’t have. Without technical directors, Brown said shows would be unrecognizable from what they are now.
You have free articles remaining.
“They would be unbelievably different,” he said.
Directors would be able to get some lights on stage, and probably a microphone or two to talk into, but that would be all. The lights would not change color, or fade in and out, and the microphones would not be programmed to the actor’s needs.
“Turning the lights on is a lot different than using the lights to tell a story,” Brown said.
Lights and sounds have the ability to manipulate tone within a production. Whether it is through color or intensity, Crane can alter the mood of the audience. Bright lights and loud music is unsettling, causing the viewer to become uncomfortable in that scene. Blue lights can elicit sadness, while yellow and orange creates joy.
“With sounds and lights, you can make people feel emotion,” Brown said.
Crane uses emotion as the building blocks for his designs. When a group comes into the theater to perform, the first question he asks is what emotion they are trying to express. Their answer will give Crane an idea of where to begin.
“It’s not about being flashy,” he said. It’s about creating an experience.
The ability to stay behind the scenes is what makes Crane good at his job. Seamlessly blending the technical aspects of a show into the overall production allows the audience to get swept away in the wonder on stage.
Most theater patrons don’t know that Crane programmed a hanging light cue at the end of cue 13 to do a crossfade for four seconds into cue 14. They don’t understand that each scene has been carefully crafted to create specific emotions.
They just know that it looked good on stage.
“You kind of want to hide all the work that goes behind to keep that magic when people see it,” Brown said.
If people were aware of all the work going on backstage, they would have a much harder time focusing on the performance.
He may not always get the recognition he deserves, but Crane accepts the unseen nature of his job. When an audience is able to lose themselves in a show — to forget the problems of the outside world and focus on the moment — that is where Crane receives his inaudible applause.
To him, the joy of the patron is the only gratification he needs.
“You have to love what you do,” Crane said. “I love doing this work.”