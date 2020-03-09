Setting the scene: Technical directors create the tone of the show

“They’re actually acting in the show because they have lines,” Brown said. “Their lines are when the lights come up, when they go off, when they crossfade … they have to be into the show and into the rhythm and the feel or else it throws everything off.”

Technology has helped ease the workload, but many of their tasks still have to be done by hand.

Through rehearsals, Crane can build a cue-to-cue on his soundboard. This allows the microphones to be turned off or on at different levels as each character enters or exits the stage. When soundboards were analog, all of this had to be done by hand during the performance.

With lighting, the theater does not have an automated lighting system, so every time a light isn’t in position, it has to be physically moved.

In the past few years the theater switched to LED bulbs. This allows Crane to remotely change the color of the lights without having to apply gels by hand, giving him time to focus more attention on the numerous other tasks his role requires.

“In my experience, people don’t realize the technology that’s behind a lot of these shows,” Crane said.