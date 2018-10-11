Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — Federal funding to support the cost of running an AmeriCorps program is now available through grants from the Corporation for National and Community Service, according to Serve Idaho — the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Idaho educational, nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible to apply for the grants, which vary in dollar amount based on the size and complexity of the AmeriCorps programs.

A notice of intent to apply for a grant must be filed by 5 p.m. Friday. A technical assistance call will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 to provide information on next steps. Deadline for the actual application is Nov. 16.

Serve Idaho and the Corporation for National and Community Service provide funding for disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.

For more information, go to serveidaho.gov/grantsFunding.

