{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls County crash

Police say both drivers were wearing seat belts and avoided serious injuries.

 COURTESY TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TWIN FALLS — Police say a 26-year-old man ran a stop sign Thursday afternoon, causing a crash.

Kenneth Li was cited to failure to yield when he ran a stop sign at 3800 N. 2700 E. in a Ford Explorer and broadsided a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old girl. The Fusion spun and flipped, landing on its roof.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, preventing serious injury, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both drivers were checked by paramedics at the scene.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
1
2

Tags

Load comments