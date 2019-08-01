TWIN FALLS — Police say a 26-year-old man ran a stop sign Thursday afternoon, causing a crash.
Kenneth Li was cited to failure to yield when he ran a stop sign at 3800 N. 2700 E. in a Ford Explorer and broadsided a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old girl. The Fusion spun and flipped, landing on its roof.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, preventing serious injury, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said.
Both drivers were checked by paramedics at the scene.
