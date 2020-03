SHOSHONE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Idaho Highway 75. One of them was taken by helicopter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash was about 5 miles north of Shoshone. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 3:47 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff R. King said his department had to temporarily close Idaho 75 as a result of the crash, but not for long. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0