WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have announced the nominations of Idaho students to the nation’s military academies. Their applications will now be considered by the four academies for final selection.

Local nominations from Crapo are:

U.S. Military Academy — West Point, NY

  • James Hirai, Wendell
  • Victoria Sievers, Kimberly

U.S. Naval Academy — Annapolis, Md.

  • Joseph Hall, Ketchum

U.S. Air Force Academy — Colorado Springs, Colo.

  • Hunter Diehl, Hailey
  • Moira Taber, Shoshone

Nomination from Risch are:

U.S. Military Academy — West Point, NY

  • Mary Brackett, Rogerson
  • James Hirai, Wendell
  • Victoria Sievers, Kimberly

U.S. Naval Academy - Annapolis, Md.

  • Mary Brackett, Rogerson
  • James Hirai, Wendell
  • Joseph Hall, Ketchum

U.S. Air Force Academy — Colorado Springs, Colo.

  • Hunter Diehl, Hailey

To qualify for a nomination, each student submitted an application and references and met certain scholastic requirements under a deadline. A nomination does not guarantee acceptance. To apply for future nominations from Crapo, call Karen Roetter at 208-664-5490. And from Risch, email Frances Hasenoehrl at frances_hasenoehrl@risch.senate.gov.

