BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a proposed rule that clarifies Idaho’s minimum high school graduation requirements, including clearing up confusion about Idaho’s senior year math requirement.
Idaho high school students must take math during their senior year in order to graduate. Previously, only students who earned six credits of math, including calculus or higher-level math, were exempt from the requirement. A new law enacted this year, a second exemption was created for those students who earn eight math credits, including algebra II, prior to their senior year.
The proposed rule also expands the computer science courses that can count toward the required math or science credits.
More guidance and clarification are provided on how schools can structure the senior project requirement, including experience-based and inquiry-based learning gained through internships and similar opportunities. Senior projects may also be multi-year projects completed by a group or by individuals.
The proposed rule will be published in the October bulletin. To submit comments, email tracie.bent@osbe.idaho.gov. The public comment period will close on Oct. 24.
After that, the board will hold a special meeting to consider a pending rule which would be submitted to the Legislature for consideration — to take effect at the end of the 2019 legislative session.
