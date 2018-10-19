FILER — Calling all firefighters and interested observers. Garret Jardine is doing his senior project, a firefighter challenge, at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Filer High School football field, 3915 N. Wildcat Way, Filer.
Bring your own turnouts for a hose-carry up and down the bleachers and a dummy drag. The entry fee is $25, with all proceeds going directly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
If you wish to watch, the fee is a $4 per person or $10 per family. Other donations will also be accepted at the gate.
Show up and help Garret's project succeed, show pride in your fire department and, most importantly, raise money for those suffering from muscular dystrophy.
