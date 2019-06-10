{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday: Roasted turkey

Tuesday: Taco casserole

Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork

Thursday: Breakfast bar

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension presentation on “All About the Dairy Group,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Continuing computer class for seniors, 3 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery and support group, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Basic computer class for seniors, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: City of Twin Falls employees breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

Sewing group works on projects, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” 12:15 p.m.

Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Senior center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead, near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave., Twin Falls

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday: Southern ham

Tuesday: Breaded fish patty, breaded beef patty

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy

Thursday: Country fried steak

Sunday: Steak dinner

Monday: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday: Music by Tom Lancaster

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Chicken salad sandwich on a croissant

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice

Thursday: Roast beef

Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Food bank distribution, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1

Friday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.

Thursday: Liver and onions

Friday: Meatloaf

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.

Snooker, 1 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Music by Sheri, 11:15 a.m.

Foot clinic after lunch

Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost is $8, plus tax

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday: Chicken fried steak

Tuesday: Crab salad

Wednesday: Pork chow mein

Thursday: Turkey dinner

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wild Card, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Gooding and Shoshone pinochle, 1:30 p.m. at Shoshone

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Foot clinic

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday: Breakfast, ham, biscuits and gravy

Friday: Chicken sandwich

Monday: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.

Foot care, 1 p.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Saturday: Cards, 12:30 p.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Mexican lasagna

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken

Friday: Baked Alaskan cod

Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

North Canyon Medical Center talk

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday: Mediterranean chicken

Tuesday: Pork chops with sauce supreme

Wednesday: Beef tacos

Thursday: Beef liver and onions

Friday: Chef salad

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Father’s Day barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $6

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Chicken malibu

Board meeting, 10 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Foot clinic, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Breakfast, French toast, sausage, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday: Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday: Taco salad

Thursday: Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Lasagna

Wednesday: Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich

Friday: Pizza

Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Cobb salad

Wednesday: Hamburgers

Friday: Ground beef wellington

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Board meeting, 1 p.m.

Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Menu not available

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.

Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday: Lasagna

Tuesday: Chef salad

Wednesday: Turkey

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: Fish burger

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.

Knitting with Kathy, 1:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Dance and game night, 7 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday: Shepherd’s pie

Tuesday: Ham and beans

Wednesday: Lasagna

Thursday: Philly cheese-steak sandwich

Friday: Halibut, salad bar

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy

