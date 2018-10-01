Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Today: Swedish meatballs
Tuesday: Potato bar
Wednesday: Spaghetti
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork
Friday: Salisbury steak
Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion at senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.
Flu shot clinic sponsored by Walgreens, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the senior center
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:50 a.m.
Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Chicken soup for the soul,” 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Today: Pork roast sandwich
Tuesday: Stuffed chicken breast
Wednesday: Breakfast, French toast, sausage, 8 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Spaghetti
Sunday: Roast beef
Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: Music by Tom Lancaster
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday: Sauerkraut and wieners
Wednesday: Baked potato bar
Thursday: Taco pie
Today: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.
Thursday: Ham and beans
Friday: Birthday dinner, barbecued ribs
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Music by Gem State Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Today: Baked potato bar
Tuesday: Stromboli
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles
Thursday: Meatloaf
Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wild card, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Shuffleboard, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Today: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup
Friday: Barbecued chicken
Today: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Board meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Today: Oven fried chicken
Wednesday: Meatloaf
Friday: Pizza
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Music by Gem State Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Today: Chicken breast vera cruz
Tuesday: Rib dip sandwich
Wednesday: Taco salad bar
Thursday: Beef liver with onions
Friday: Baked ziti with meat sauce
Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.
Foot clinic, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Freewill Baptist lunch
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Music by the Fiddlers at lunch
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Meatballs on Italian rolls
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station across the street
Wednesday: Breakfast, pancakes, bacon, 7:30 a.m.
Thursday: Chicken tenders
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Menu not available
Golden Years Senior Citizens Inc.
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Menu not available
Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday: Barbecued beef sandwich
Wednesday: Spaghetti
Friday: Meatloaf
Today: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Exercise, 9 a.m.
Book Club, 10:30 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Menu not available
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.
Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.
Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Card games, 1 p.m.
Member fitness, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Card games, 1 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Today: Sweet and sour chicken
Tuesday: Baked potato bar
Wednesday: Chili relleno casserole
Thursday: BLT sandwich
Friday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Today: Beef enchiladas
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat
Wednesday: Turkey and dressing
Thursday: Beef stroganoff
Friday: Beef and cheese nachos
Today: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday: Art class, 1 p.m.
Potluck and pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.