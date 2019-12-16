{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday: Cranberry Dijon chicken

Tuesday: Baked ziti with sausage

Wednesday: Turkey, Christmas and birthday lunch; public is invited 

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Beef stroganoff

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m. 

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Board meeting, 5:15 p.m. 

Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Hospice Visions provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m. 

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer's Support Group, 10:30 a.m  

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Tai Chi exercise, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Health Services presentation on "Importance of Vitamin D in the Winter," 12:15 p.m.

Visually Impaired Support Group's Christmas party, 12:45 p.m. 

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m. 

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday: Turkey stir-fry

Tuesday: Liver and onions or hamburger patty

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy

Thursday: Baked pork loin with apple glaze 

Sunday: Ham, Christmas dinner

Monday: SilverSneakers exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Music by Gem State Fiddlers 

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Filer Senior Haven 

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Chicken rice soup

Wednesday: Turkey pot pie with mixed vegetables

Thursday: Fried chicken

Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1

General meeting

Idaho Home Health, noon 

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.

Thursday: Liver and onions

Friday: Pit ham

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m. 

Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m. 

Bible study, 1 p.m. 

Bingo, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Music by Sheery and Stan, 11:15 a.m. 

Foot clinic, 1 to 3 p.m. 

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday: Tater tot casserole

Tuesday: Pizza

Wednesday: Chicken strips

Thursday: Ham and party potatoes 

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

Music by the Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m. 

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday: Chili

Friday: Chicken patty

Monday: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. 

College of Southern Idaho's Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 a.m. 

Senior center board election, noon 

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m. 

Spanish class, 6:30 p.m. 

English class, 8 p.m. 

Wednesday: CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m. 

Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m. 

Spanish class, 6:30 p.m.

English class, 8 p.m. 

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m. 

Saturday: Community breakfast, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, 8 to 10 a.m. 

Cards, 12:30 p.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Ham, Christmas dinner

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo

Friday: Sloppy Joes

Today: Blood draws (by doctor's order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Music by Makin' Tracks

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Foot clinic, pedicures for $5 

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday: Three cheese ravioli with tomato cream sauce 

Tuesday: Chicken or fish

Wednesday: Polish sausage on a hoagie bun 

Thursday: Chicken alfredo with noodles

Friday: Pork loin 

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m. 

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks 

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m. 

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m. 

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m. 

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: No brunch

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Ham

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 11 a.m. 

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 a.m. 

Breakfast, bacon, pancakes

Thursday: French toast, sausage

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m. 

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday: Tuna casserole

Thursday: Hamburgers

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Chili dogs

Wednesday: Sausage gravy and biscuits

Friday: Baked potato bar

Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Tacos

Wednesday: Spaghetti

Friday: Ham

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m. 

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Monday: Chicken breast

Tuesday: Hot dogs

Wednesday: Chicken enchiladas

Thursday: Pulled pork sandwiches

Friday: Holiday brunch

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m. 

Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday: Chicken alfredo

Tuesday: Meatloaf 

Wednesday: Sausage and eggs

Thursday: Beef stew

Friday: Fish burger

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.

Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday: Chef salad

Tuesday: Malibu chicken

Wednesday: Ham and beans

Thursday: Cheeseburgers

Friday: Turkey dinner 

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Ham or roast beef

