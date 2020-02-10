{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; or lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday: Swedish meatballs

Tuesday: Turkey and chicken pot pie

Wednesday: Lasagna

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Valentine’s lunch, chicken Alfredo; public is invited

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho Extension presentation on “Understanding Different Types of Fat,” 12;15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Hospice Vision’s foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Hope with free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a presentation on “10 Ways to Mend a Broken Heart,” 12:15 p.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Health Services presentation on “Heart Healthy Exercises,” 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Horizon Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Sweets, Treats and Feets,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday: Polish sausage

Tuesday: Dixie chicken

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy

Thursday: Turkey pot pie

Sunday: Cube steak

Monday: SilverSneakers exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday: Music by Tom Lancaster

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Cold-cut sandwiches

Wednesday: Stuffed green peppers

Thursday: Roast pork

Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Food bank distribution

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Jackpot bus

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m., $1

Cards, 1:30 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.

Thursday: Hot dog bar, chili

Friday: Enchilada pie

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Bible study, 1 p.m.

Cash bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Greg Griggs Cajun, 11:15 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., cost is $8

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday: Chicken strips

Tuesday: Taco bar

Wednesday: White bean chili

Thursday: Roast beef

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Gooding and Shoshone pinochle, 1:30 p.m. at Shoshone

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Foot clinic

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday: Ham and beans

Friday: Lasagna

Monday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

College of Southern Idaho’s Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.

Foot care, 1 p.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Spanish class, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.

English class, 10 a.m. or 4 p.m.

Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday: Community breakfast, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, 8 to 10 a.m.

Cards, 12:30 p.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Oven fried chicken

Wednesday: Meatloaf

Friday: Chicken Alfredo

Monday: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday: Chicken and vegetable pasta

Tuesday: Beef enchilada casserole

Wednesday: Country fried steak

Thursday: Kielbasa

Friday: Shrimp scampi

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: David’s Night Out, tickets are $25

Sunday: Dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m.; cost is $5

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Meatloaf

Board meeting, 10 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 11 a.m. at the fire station

Foot clinic, 1 p.m.

Cards

Wednesday: Breakfast, English muffin, ham, loaded eggs

Thursday: Valentine’s lunch, hamburger steak; join the senior center and Valley High School senior class for lunch at noon

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday: Lasagna

Thursday: Corn dogs

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Meatloaf

Wednesday: Barbecued spareribs

Friday: Hot beef sandwiches

Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 6-10; free for children 5 and younger. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Chicken strips

Wednesday: Ham and beans

Friday: Chopped steak

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Board meeting, 1 p.m.

Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Monday: Shepherd’s pie

Tuesday: Tamales

Wednesday: Hamburgers

Thursday: Tandoori chicken

Friday: Oven baked cod

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: February lecture series, “10 Signs of Alzheimer’s”

Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.

Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday: Chili

Tuesday: Ham and beans

Wednesday: Turkey

Thursday: Liver and onions

Friday: Fish burgers

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.

Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Valentine dance, 7 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday: Swiss steak

Tuesday: Chili relleno casserole

Wednesday: Baked potato bar

Thursday: Shepherd’s pie

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Pork roast

