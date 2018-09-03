Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $2; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Today: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday: Fried chicken

Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork

Thursday: Fish fillet with tartar sauce

Friday: Chicken parmesan

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and Foot Canasta Canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: AARP Driver’s Safety Training class, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; call Roy Killgore, 208-732-5597, to register for the class

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:50 a.m.

Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on creating a holiday diet plan, 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and Foot Canasta Canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with information about funeral pre-planning, 12:15 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Fundraising breakfast, eggs benedict, ham, link sausage, potato casserole; 8 to 10 a.m., cost is $8; music by Marla Garrett

Sunday: ACBL Unit 400 bridge, noon

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Today: Closed

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole

Wednesday: Breakfast, bacon quiche, 8 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf

Sunday: Pork roast

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday: Music by Tom Lancaster

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Pig-in-a-blanket

Wednesday: Baked potato bar

Thursday: Poppy-seed chicken

Today: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Cards, 1:30 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.

Thursday: Hot pork sandwich

Friday: Meatloaf

Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Veterans, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Music by Gem State Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Birthday celebration

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Today: Closed

Tuesday: Tacos

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo

Thursday: Lasagna

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and Foot Canasta Canasta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Today: Closed

Friday: Chicken alfredo

Tuesday: Coffee, 9 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Coffee, 9 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Board meeting, 6 p.m.

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Today: Closed

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Friday: Barbecued pork roast

Wednesday: Music by Gem State Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Today: Closed

Tuesday: Barbecued beef sandwich

Wednesday: Taco salad bar

Thursday: Pot roast

Friday: Chicken breast with tomato relish

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Foot clinic, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Freewill Baptist lunch

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.

Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Music by the Fiddlers at lunch

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joes

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station across the street

Wednesday: Breakfast, pancakes, bacon, 8 a.m.

Bible study, 7 a.m.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Today: Closed

Thursday: Hot beef sandwich

Golden Years Senior Citizens Inc.

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Taco salad

Wednesday: Tuna sandwich, broccoli soup

Friday: Chicken a la king

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Ham

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie

Friday: Roast beef

Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Exercise, 9 a.m.

Book Club, 10:30 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Menu not available

Tuesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Card games, 1 p.m.

Friday: Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Card games, 1 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Today: Closed

Tuesday: Taco salad

Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger

Thursday: Potato-chip chicken

Friday: Ribs

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

The Senior Junction

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch is served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Menu not available

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday: Art class, 1 p.m.

Potluck and pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole

