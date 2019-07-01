{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday: Cheeseburgers

Tuesday: Barbecued pulled pork

Wednesday: Fried chicken

Thursday: Closed for Fourth of July

Friday: Closed

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Continuing computer class for seniors, 3 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery and support group, 11 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Heritage Independent Living presentation on “Anti-boredom activities,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Basic computer class for seniors, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday: Hot turkey sandwich

Tuesday: Crispy chicken club sandwich

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Monday: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Conasta (hand and foot), 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Buhl Chamber of Commerce’s annual fish fry, 4 to 7 p.m. at the senior center

Thursday: Kiwanis’ pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at the senior center

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Ground beef tacos

Wednesday: Hamburgers or hot dogs on buns

Thursday: Closed

Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Barbecued ribs

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Veterans, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Music by Gem State Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday: Chicken ala king with rice

Tuesday: Taco salad

Wednesday: Tuna casserole

Thursday: Closed

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wild Card, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon Monday and Friday. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday: Chicken alfredo with noodles

Friday: Closed

Monday: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Open-faced hot turkey

Wednesday: Taco salad

Friday: Macaroni and cheese

Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Music by Gem State Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday: Oven roasted chicken

Tuesday: Baked potato bar

Wednesday: Chicken Marsala

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.

Foot clinic, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Music by the Fiddlers at lunch

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Silver and Gold Senior Center will be closed July 1-8.

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday: Meatloaf

Thursday: Closed

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Beef stew

Wednesday: Hot dogs

Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Beef rocks

Wednesday: Potato bar

Friday: Meatloaf

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Cards after lunch

Friday: Book Club, 10:30 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Menu is not available.

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday: Breaded chicken strips

Tuesday: Enchiladas

Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Flea market, 8 a.m. to noon

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday through Thursday: Closed

Friday: Grilled ham and cheese, soup

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Menu is not available.

