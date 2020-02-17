Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; or lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Monday: Ham tetrazzini
Tuesday: Chili baked potato
Wednesday: Roasted turkey
Thursday: Eggs and ham, link sausage
Friday: Beef stroganoff
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Comfort Keepers presentation on “Heart Healthy Diet,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m
Music by Tom Lancaster, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: City of Twin Falls employees breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice’s foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Monday: Roast beef sandwich
Tuesday: Salisbury steak
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy
Thursday: Birthday dinner, pulled pork sandwich
Sunday: Turkey dinner
Monday: SilverSneakers exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Music by Gem State Fiddlers
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday: Tacos
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise group, 11:15 a.m.
Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Board meeting, 1 p.m
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.
Thursday: Liver and onions or hamburgers
Friday: Baked cod, tilapia or chicken thighs
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bible study, 1 p.m.
Cash bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Foot clinic with Patti and Shantel, noon to 3 p.m.
Music by Sheery and Stan
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Monday: Liver and onions
Tuesday: Pizza
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Roast pork
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Music by the Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Monday: Beef stew
Friday: Tater tot casserole
Monday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
College of Southern Idaho’s Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Spanish class, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.
English class, 10 a.m. or 4 p.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Monday: Mexican lasagna
Wednesday: Salmon
Friday: Spaghetti
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
North Canyon Medical Center talk
Friday: Two bingo games
Foot clinic, pedicures for $5
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Monday: Orange chicken
Tuesday: Rib dip sandwiches
Wednesday: Beef liver and onions
Thursday: Italian chicken
Friday: Pork chops with sauce supreme
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $8
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Malibu chicken
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 11 a.m. at the fire station
Wednesday: Breakfast, French toast, sausage
Thursday: Stew
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Monday: Salisbury steak
Thursday: Shepherd’s pie
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday: Chili chicken enchiladas
Wednesday: Corn dogs
Friday: Potato bar
Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 6-10; free for children 5 and younger. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday: Finger steaks
Wednesday: Tacos
Friday: Turkey breast
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Beef tacos
Wednesday: Pork tenderloin
Thursday: Turkey and stuffing
Friday: Salmon with pesto crust
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Monday: Chicken enchilada casserole
Tuesday: Sloppy Joes
Wednesday: Ham
Thursday: Shepherd’s pie
Friday: Meatloaf
Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.
Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Monday: Meatloaf
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken
Wednesday: Hamburger steak
Thursday: Taco salad
Friday: Pork roast
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Tuna casserole
